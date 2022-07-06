Olympian Serena Williams Flaunts Toned Body

Serena has been an off-and-on vegan for a while but was a vegan for six years. She decided to try it again and keep things in moderation. Eating healthy is very important to the athlete so she eats vegan six days a week, while the seventh day is left for her to try something else. She does not like the taste of meat but had her first taste of donut burgers which turned out good.

The athlete also likes to stay organized and does not like too many surprises. Being organized brings joy to her as she knows what exactly to expect. She also likes to bake but has not done that in a while but decided to try a unicorn cake for her daughter.