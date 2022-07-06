Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant is currently one of the hottest commodities on the trade market. Since he demanded a trade from the Nets, several teams that want to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title next season have expressed strong interest in adding him to their roster. However, though he looked determined to leave the team, the Nets won't move KD just to grant his trade request. In any potential deal involving the two-time NBA champion, the Nets are expected to demand a massive return.
NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby & Multiple Draft Assets For Kevin Durant
The Latest
Raptors Interested In Kevin Durant
One of the rumored suitors for Durant on the trade market is the Toronto Raptors. According to Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Raptors have joined the list of teams that are hoping to acquire Durant from the Nets this offseason.
"On top of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Friday that the Raptors are ‘lurking’ in the background of the Kevin Durant trade discussions that have held the NBA hostage in recent days," Grange wrote. "I can confirm that not only are the Raptors ‘lurking,’ but they also feel they can put together the best package of assets the Brooklyn Nets are likely to get."
Proposed Raptors-Nets Blockbuster
In a recent article, Dan Devine of The Ringer came up with five hypothetical blockbuster trade ideas featuring Durant. These include a potential deal that would enable the Raptors to get Durant without giving up reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. In the proposed trade scenario, the Raptors would be sending a trade package that includes Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and multiple future draft selections and pick swaps to the Nets in exchange for Durant.
If the trade becomes a reality, Devine believes it would help the Raptors and the Nets in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.
Raptors Get Ready For Another Championship Run
It wouldn't be surprising if Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri decided to go all-in for Durant. Ujiri did the same thing in 2018 when he brought Kawhi Leonard to Toronto. Though he only ended up being a one-year rental, Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA championship title in 2019.
Durant may already be 33 but when he's 100 percent healthy, he's still one of the best active players in the league. When surrounded by the right players, Durant could give the Raptors a realistic chance of capturing their second Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Nets Obtain Win-Now & Rebuilding Assets
The proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Nets. Trading Durant for a combination of win-now talents and future draft assets would give the Nets the option to remain competitive or undergo a rebuilding process this summer. Siakam and Anunoby won't make the Nets an instant title contender but if they mesh well with Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, TJ Warren, Nic Claxton, and Royce O'Neale, they would be a tough team to beat in a best-of-seven series.
If they are still serious about ending their title drought, the Nets could use some of the future draft picks that they would be getting from the Raptors as trade chips to further solidify their core.