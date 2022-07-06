NBA Rumors: Raptors Could Trade Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby & Multiple Draft Assets For Kevin Durant

One of the rumored suitors for Durant on the trade market is the Toronto Raptors. According to Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Raptors have joined the list of teams that are hoping to acquire Durant from the Nets this offseason.

"On top of ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reporting Friday that the Raptors are ‘lurking’ in the background of the Kevin Durant trade discussions that have held the NBA hostage in recent days," Grange wrote. "I can confirm that not only are the Raptors ‘lurking,’ but they also feel they can put together the best package of assets the Brooklyn Nets are likely to get."