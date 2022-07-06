'It's Hidden Because I Don't Show It': Heidi Klum Reveals Her Hidden Talent On 'The Late Show'

German and American model Heidi Klum is also a talented television host. She was the first German model selected as a Victoria's Secret Angel and appeared on the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Heidi showed off one of her lesser-known talents.

The model appeared on the show's June 30 episode to talk about her famous legs, which were insured for $2 million, and surprised everyone with her hidden talent.

Find more details about her interview below.