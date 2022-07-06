AEW News: Adam Cole Opens Up About Leaving NXT

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole made a shocking debut at All Out 2021 following the main event between AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. And he's had an impressive run with the company, winning the Men's Owen Hart Memorial Tournament at Double or Nothing 2022.

Before his time in AEW, Cole was a mainstay on NXT. The Panama City Playboy was one of the top stars prior to NXT's rebrand and was considered one of the pillars of the show. The 33-year-old recently opened up about his departure from WWE's third brand.