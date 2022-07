Kruzan shot Howard through the neck in 1994 before stealing his $1,500 cash and sports car and taking off while he died in the motel.

At the age of 17, she was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after being convicted of first-degree murder, according to Newsom’s pardon.

Five years later, then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger commuted Kruzan’s sentence to 25 years to life, according to the pardon.

In 2013, Kruzan was resentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder plus a four-year firearm enhancement, a total term of 19 years to life. She was released after serving 18 years in prison.