Mother Charged With Setting Fire That Killed Young Daughter

Caeli Ratcliffe
GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Jessica Powers

South Carolina officials have filed criminal charges against a 32-year-old mother who is accused of intentionally starting a house fire that killed her 6-year-old daughter in 2020.

Caeli Ratcliffe Died In The Fire That Broke Out In Her Family Home In November 2020

GoFundMe | GoFundMe

According to WTOC, Carlene Ratcliffe, who also goes by Julie Ratcliffe, was recently on murder and homicide by child abuse charges as well as two counts of first-degree arson.

Police allege Ratcliffe set her home in South Carolina on fire at about 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2020, and left her daughter inside alone.

Firefighters And The Girl's Grandmother Suffered Injuries Trying To Rescue Her

Caeli Ratcliffe
Facebook | Carlene Ratcliffe

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, and several were injured trying to get into the house to save the young girl.

Caeli's grandmother, Barbara Newton, was at the grocery store when the fire broke out at the home. She returned to find the home on fire and suffered severe burns trying to rescue the girl as well.

Caeli Ratcliffe Died From Smoke Inhalation

Carlene Ratcliffe
Facebook | Carlene Ratcliffe

Officials later determined the little girl died from smoke inhalation and was sleeping in her bedroom when the fire broke out.

Police allege Ratcliffe set the fire and left the home without reporting it. Police have not discussed a possible motive for setting the fire, and whether she used the fire in an attempt to cover up the murder.

It is unclear why it took more than a year for authorities to pursue charges.

A GoFundMe Raised More Than $20,000 For The Family

A house fire.
Shutterstock | 179543404

A GoFundMe created for the family in 2020 raised more than $23,000 at the time.

The page was started by Crystal Johnson, the sister of John Ratcliffe

"Caeli and the family just celebrated her 6th birthday on November 22, 2020. They also lost their 3 pets. Two dogs and a kitten. My mother was also severely burned and airlifted to the burn center in Augusta, GA after attempting to save Caeli from the fire," she wrote on the page.

Johnson said the family lost everything and she was seeking help to pay for funeral costs, costs of medical bills, and costs of replacing all of their belongings.

"They also didn't have house insurance and are now currently displaced until they can find a permanent solution. $1, $5, $10... anything that you can spear will help us desperately as we navigate the next few days into the Thanksgiving holiday," she wrote. "Prayers and shares are very much appreciated!"

