Mother Charged With Setting Fire That Killed Young Daughter

A GoFundMe created for the family in 2020 raised more than $23,000 at the time.

The page was started by Crystal Johnson, the sister of John Ratcliffe

"Caeli and the family just celebrated her 6th birthday on November 22, 2020. They also lost their 3 pets. Two dogs and a kitten. My mother was also severely burned and airlifted to the burn center in Augusta, GA after attempting to save Caeli from the fire," she wrote on the page.

Johnson said the family lost everything and she was seeking help to pay for funeral costs, costs of medical bills, and costs of replacing all of their belongings.

"They also didn't have house insurance and are now currently displaced until they can find a permanent solution. $1, $5, $10... anything that you can spear will help us desperately as we navigate the next few days into the Thanksgiving holiday," she wrote. "Prayers and shares are very much appreciated!"