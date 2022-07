In a video shared by Lenny Hochstein's friend, Mike Avaz, on Instagram, the plastic surgeon, 55, was seen dancing with Katharina Mazepa, 26, on a yacht while wearing a black T-shirt and matching watch.

With others dancing around them and enjoying drinks, Katharina smile at the camera in a corset-style top and black miniskirt.

The couple's outing comes just weeks after Lenny confirmed his split from wife Lisa Hochstein to Page Six, saying he previously denied their split in an effort to protect his family, including six-year-old Logan and two-year-old Elle.

"This is a very difficult time, and I would ask for some privacy so that we can best take care of our children who mean the world to us," he told the outlet.