Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Retro 'Friends' Dress

Jennifer Aniston gave us a chic throwback to Friends.

The actress best known for playing Rachel Green borrowed a lacy black-and-gray dress from her friend Courteney Cox's sitcom wardrobe for a glam day of glam. Even if Jennifer Aniston may not get why youngsters today continue to enjoy Friends, it is obvious that she still finds the clothing appealing almost three decades later. Friends became one of the most-watched television programs of all time after receiving praise during its duration.

Check out the post below.

Jennifer Stuns In Monica's Dress From The Series 'Friends'

Aniston is wearing a dress that appears to be quite retro, and it turns out that she stole it straight off the set of the show, more particularly from Courtney Cox's wardrobe.

A black, floral v-neck dress with lace trim, the item in question might look familiar to die-hard Friends fans. Aniston posted pictures on her stories of Cox wearing the dress while filming Monica Geller after she had worn it out on Instagram.

Aniston frequently catches up with co-stars Cox and Lisa Kudrow from the hit television series Friends, who played the humorous Phoebe Buffay as she shares with her 40 million followers.

Jennifer's Famous Salad

Regarding the salad she consumed daily for lunch while filming the 1990s sitcom Friends, Jennifer Aniston is putting an end to a years-long misunderstanding. The salad included bulgur, chopped pistachios, red onion, parsley, mint, and sliced cucumbers.

When asked about the popular dish by Shape, Aniston said, "I'm sorry, I feel like I'm disappointing everybody," but that's not my salad. However, it's not the salad I had on Friends, although it looks delicious.

Jennifer Shares Favourite Workout

The fact that Jennifer Aniston has a great physique is well known. Fortunately, she has been rather open throughout the years about how she maintains such incredible conditions.

The Friends star revealed to PopSugar that there are now two routines she "loves" as far as exercise goes. The 53-year-old said, "I'm focused on Pilates, and I adore a three-minute plank."

She works on more than just her physical health; she also spends a lot of time on her mental health and meditates religiously.

Tribute To John Aniston

At the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, Jennifer Aniston gave a heartfelt tribute to her father, Days Of Our Lives actor John Aniston. The Friends actress said it is a great occasion for her when making a surprise cameo in the film.

John won the Lifetime Achievement Award, 88, for his 37 years portraying Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives.

She shared, "John Aniston has been regularly working in television for nearly fifty years," before outlining her father's accomplishments and on-screen accolades.

