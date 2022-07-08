Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Endless Legs In Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock | 1296406

Entertainment
Triston Brewer

Sure, a lot of it comes down to genetics, but Emily Ratajkowski actually does put in significant work in the gym in order to maintain her lean and taut frame. As one of the highest-paid models in the world, she knows that she has to stay fit in order to keep working and she takes it seriously. As such, the author of My Body may be naturally slim, but she does put effort into staying fit. The supermodel always brings her A-game when it comes to swimsuit photos!

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

The Latest

Anna Kendrick's Latest Relationship May Have Come To An End

'I'm Very Embarrassed About The Band': Cazzie David Comments On Her Mom's Ukulele Band

Charles Barkley Says Modern NBA Players Are 'Rich Spoiled Brats'

3 Times Patrick Mahomes And Brittany Matthews Were Couple Goals

Inside Jonah Hill's New $15 Million Malibu Colony Home

Emily Ratajkowski Makes Staying Slim And Trim Look Easy

Emily Ratajkowski in plunging beige dress
Shutterstock | 673594

Emily's social media followers know that she loves to stay active and her 29.4 million fans on Instagram love seeing her posts wherever she is in the world. In one photo, she brought a new dynamic into the mix by posting a very daring photo that played up her frame and her sultry looks. In a sizzling burnt orange two-piece string bikini, 'EmRata' looks absolutely stunning lying on the floor as the perfect human furniture accessory!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Emily Drinks To Her Health

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock | 758458

As a big fan of juicing, Emily has expressed on many occasions how much she loves to juice, particularly with turmeric and beet juices. According to her, they are both potent antioxidants that can assist in managing weight and staying healthy due to their anti-inflammatory effects. Also, both are great for gut health and for overall digestion. And since beet juice is low in caloric content, Emily can drink it all day for a nutrient and energy boost, killing two birds with one stone!

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Emily Is A Mini-Master In The Kitchen

Emily Ratajkowski
Shutterstock | 2131613

Many may not know it, but Emily loves to be in the kitchen and likes being there as she can keep track of exactly what she is putting into her body. She also stresses that home cooing enables you to control all the ingredients that go into all of your meals as most restaurants include foods that are high in fat, sodium, and sugar. She also knows the benefits of slow boiling and steaming and has given lessons here and there to her fans when they ask her about it via her social media networks.

Emily Does Yoga

While Emily admits to not exactly loving going to the gym, what she does like is being outdoors and practicing yoga. This is the exercise that gets her the results that keep her in peak condition, and if it ain’t broke, there’s nothing to fix here folks! Plus, the deep breathing exercises also provide more strength to the core.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.