'Definitely Not On Housewives': 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice Reveals Big Wedding Decision

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and bride-to-be Teresa Giudice and her fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas are getting closer to saying their wedding vows. Earlier in March, the couple revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that they would be tying the knot this summer in New Jersey.

However, due to the wedding being a source of drama on the 12th season of the reality show, Teresa has been making some major decisions to guarantee her big day's success.

One of the major decisions the Bravolebrity has faced is whether to film her upcoming nuptials on the show. Find out what Teresa decided below.