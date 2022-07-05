Reagan Elizabeth Bregman Impresses In Baby Bump Illusion

MLB player Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Elizabeth Bregman are expecting their first child together and the couple is over the moon. Elizabeth has shared the journey with her 56,000-plus followers since she found out and her happiness is palpable. Last month, the mother-to-be announced that she's entered her third trimester by showing off her big baby bump.

While observing that this summer is hotter than previous ones, she dropped a titbit for her fans - in less than two months, they'll meet her newborn!

A New Look

The businesswoman looked beautiful cradling her third-trimester bump in a new reel. She wore a figure-hugging black dress with a square-cut neck and thigh-high slit showing off her bigger belly. She paired the look with a black shirt worn halfway, white sneakers, a clutch purse, and her platinum blonde hair tied in a low ponytail.

The voiceover on the clip added to its animated feel as it expressed shock over how big her bump has grown. Elizabeth mirrored the sentiments by opening her mouth wide in shock as she turned to show a side profile of her body now.

Father's Day With The Soon-To-Be Dad

During father's day last month, Reagan shared an old picture of their anniversary celebration. She'd treated her husband to roses, scented candles, and heart-shaped helium balloons saying, "I love You," before breaking the news of her pregnancy. She cheered him on his soon-to-be status of being a father saying,

"I really can’t wait to watch you become a dad (throwback to our anniversary this year)"

Baby B Is Already Loved

Earlier in June, they had a baby shower with neutral colors keeping their unborn child's sex a mystery. Elizabeth wore a bohemian sheer lace white dress with a plunging neckline and mid-thigh lining leaving her toned legs on display. The sweet look appealed to Bregman, who reminded his wife that she looked gorgeous.

The couple shared their gratitude for friends who were already showing love to the unborn child whom they named "Baby B" (Baby Bregman).

Celebrating Reagan On Mother's Day

As seen on Instagram, there's enough love to go around in the Bregman household. Alex gushed over his wife on Mother's Day in March as he celebrated her with a pretty picture from her pregnancy photoshoot. She thanked him for the kind words in the comment section, saying, "Thanks, Baby," with a Cupid's Heart emoji afterward.

