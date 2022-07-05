Reagan Elizabeth Bregman Impresses In Baby Bump Illusion

MLB player Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Elizabeth Bregman are expecting their first child together and the couple is over the moon. Elizabeth has shared the journey with her 56,000-plus followers since she found out and her happiness is palpable. Last month, the mother-to-be announced that she's entered her third trimester by showing off her big baby bump.

While observing that this summer is hotter than previous ones, she dropped a titbit for her fans - in less than two months, they'll meet her newborn!