'They Put The Right One On Pause': 'RHONY' Alum Jill Zarin Shades Dorinda Medley

After joining the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City for its seventh season, Dorinda Medley was put on pause after filming the series' 12th season, which featured her in tense feuds with a number of her cast mates, including Tinsley Mortimer, who ultimately left the show before filming was complete.

“What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end,” Medley wrote in an announcement shared on Instagram in August 2020. “This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

She also said, “Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success."