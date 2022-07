Everybody knows Gabrielle Union is family-oriented, as seen via her social media accounts. The actress shared a new video of herself and her daughter, Kaavia-James, dancing as they celebrated the Fourth of July.

It's no surprise that Union spent her Independence day celebration with her mini-me since she and her husband, Dwayne Wade, are on their annual family vacation. The former NBA player and the actress attended the Dior SS23 Fashion Show in Rome last month, showing off their sexy style.