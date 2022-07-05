'They Don't Tell Me Anything About My Fate': Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Unclear Future With Marvel

American actress Elizabeth Olsen started acting when she was just four years old. She made her acting debut in the 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she was nominated for a Critics' Choice Movie Award, among others. Elizabeth became a household name after she appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

On June 30, the 33-year-old Hollywood star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, she discussed "Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective," her newest children's book, and her unclear future with Marvel.

Elizabeth Hasn't Seen 'Doctor Strange'

During Elizabeth's appearance, Jimmy Fallon recalled her last appearance on the show and how apprehensive she was about whether or not Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was going to be a major hit. Jimmy then disclosed that the film made $950 million globally.

"It's a weird number that I can't really -- I don't know what to equate it to those numbers," Elizabeth said as she reacted shockingly to the movie's success while admitting that she still hasn't seen the movie yet.

When Jimmy asked Elizabeth if she hadn't seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness because she does not see the movies she stars in, the actress revealed that it was because she had a cold during the premiere. 

More Marvel Movies?

Elizabeth is unsure about doing more Marvel movies and explained that she doesn't know anything about her fate in the MCU.

"I hope so. They don't tell me anything about my fate," she said when Jimmy asked if she was going to do more Marvel movies. 

She later added, "I should come back," though still admitting that she was not certain. 

'Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective'

MCU actress Elizabeth Olsen
Shutterstock | 517963

After much talk about her appearance in Marvel movies, Elizabeth promoted her newest children's book, "Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective." Elizabeth said she wrote the book with her husband during the pandemic. The book is about children's mental wellness. 

Elizabeth briefly described the book, saying, "So, it's 'Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective' and she is a cat who goes to school called Wildwood Elementary. And she helps her friends identify their worries and then she gives them tools on how to deal with them."

After Elizabeth's narration, Jimmy responded," It's so cute. I love it," while the audience applauded. 

A Minimal But Classy Look

During her appearance, the WandaVision star wore a minidress with long sleeves. The white shift dress had a mock neck, a keyhole, pleating throughout, and tigers printed all over it. Elizabeth kept her jewelry to a minimum with a few little rings and tiny earrings.

The star actress wore a pair of ruby red shoes, adding a splash of color to her outfit. The shoes had pointed toes and kitten heels that were at least an inch high. The shoes were coated in a velvety material, giving them luxurious looks.

Elizabeth's appearance on the show was quite interesting because she exuded a welcoming feeling. The audience enjoyed every moment with her.

