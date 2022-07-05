'They Don't Tell Me Anything About My Fate': Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Her Unclear Future With Marvel

American actress Elizabeth Olsen started acting when she was just four years old. She made her acting debut in the 2011 thriller Martha Marcy May Marlene, for which she was nominated for a Critics' Choice Movie Award, among others. Elizabeth became a household name after she appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film series as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

On June 30, the 33-year-old Hollywood star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During her appearance, she discussed "Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective," her newest children's book, and her unclear future with Marvel.

