'The Grim Sleeper' Went On Several Killing Sprees

After a killing spree in the 1980s, Lonnie Franklin seemingly stopped his murdering ways in the 1990s, but then continued on a rampage in the 2000s.

That odd behavior of killing, stopping, and then starting again earned him the alias the Grim Sleeper, and he could be responsible for the murders of as many as 25 women.

Yet he was only convicted for the deaths of nine women and a teenage girl.