Cara Delevingne's reputation as a privileged party girl often proceeds her, but her work speaks for itself. The supermodel turned actress made a splash in movies like Paper Towns and Suicide Squad, while still holding down a modeling career and a burgeoning singing career. Her most recent turn in Only Murders in the Building as a mysterious art world character has been drawing headlines, not only for her performance but because she and longtime pal Selena Gomez shared their first on-screen kiss. Delevingne went on the record recently with Elle magazine, talking about what it was like working with Gomez and how that iconic kiss felt for her. Keep scrolling to read more.
'It Was Just Fun': Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About Kissing Selena Gomez On 'Only Murders In The Building’
The Latest
'Only Murders In The Building': Cara Joins The Cast
The comedy-drama crime fiction show, also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, premiered in August of 2021 on Hulu and was an instant hit. In an interview with The Wrap, she described herself as "an avid fan and an avid watcher" of the show. When her agent offered her the role, she jumped at the chance. Her character, Alice, is LGBTQ; Delevingne is herself a pansexual who dates individuals across the gender spectrum. As she told Elle, being able to play a "queer character meant so much...to represent that was really exciting."
Her character has been deemed as not entirely trustworthy by viewers and critics, although she serves to open up interesting avenues for plot and story. She contacts Mabel, played by Selena Gomez, because of an attraction to Mabel's art. The two form a friendship which fast becomes a romantic relationship, although something seems awry. No spoilers here, but keep reading to get Delevingne's take on the kiss and more on her friendship with Gomez.
Selena Gomez And The Kiss That Has Everyone Talking
The scene that shows Delevingne and Gomez kissing has generated media and fan buzz. Delevingne discussed it in her typically light-hearted manner, describing the moment as "just fun." She also added how "hysterical" filming the scene was for them and went on to say that "it’s just one of those things, especially when you know someone so well, it’s the comfortability and you kind of have fun with it.” For Delevingne, it was a playful and comfortable moment with her good friend.
For more on this dynamic duo and their long friendship, scroll down to the next section.
The Close Friendship Of Delevingne And Gomez
The friendship between Delevingne and Gomez goes back almost 15 years, to when both women were teens. Delevingne discussed having the chance to work with her, noting that they cherished the time together because work commitments often keep them apart. Gomez is "a very special friend" and a "brilliant actor", according to Delevingne.
The two of them worked together at the start of Delevingne's modeling career when Gomez had a fledgling clothing line and hired Delevingne as a model. They would go on to appear together in social media posts, which showed them attending events, filming music videos, and sharing a group of mutual friends. There are even matching tattoos sported by both women, as a testament to their unique bond. Delevingne describes Gomez as "an incredible person to work with". The on-screen chemistry between the two women was clearly buttressed by their solid friendship.
Scroll to the last section to see what's next for Delevingne.
Modeling, Activism, And What's Next
In the Spring of 2022, Delevingne partnered with 7 For All Mankind for their Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. She also spoke out during Pride Month, encouraging people to tackle bias and stand up for women's rights and transgender rights. There may also be love on the horizon: in early June, Page Six reported that Delevingne was spotted kissing singer Minke in Italy. Whether or not Delevingne will return to the next season of Only Murders in the Building is unclear. Either way, we're likely to see Gomez and Delevingne team up again in the future.