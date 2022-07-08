'It Was Just Fun': Cara Delevingne Gets Candid About Kissing Selena Gomez On 'Only Murders In The Building’

The comedy-drama crime fiction show, also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, premiered in August of 2021 on Hulu and was an instant hit. In an interview with The Wrap, she described herself as "an avid fan and an avid watcher" of the show. When her agent offered her the role, she jumped at the chance. Her character, Alice, is LGBTQ; Delevingne is herself a pansexual who dates individuals across the gender spectrum. As she told Elle, being able to play a "queer character meant so much...to represent that was really exciting."

Her character has been deemed as not entirely trustworthy by viewers and critics, although she serves to open up interesting avenues for plot and story. She contacts Mabel, played by Selena Gomez, because of an attraction to Mabel's art. The two form a friendship which fast becomes a romantic relationship, although something seems awry. No spoilers here, but keep reading to get Delevingne's take on the kiss and more on her friendship with Gomez.