Candice Swanepoel In Swimsuit Floats In Pool

Swanepoel gained the most fame in 2010 when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Victoria’s Secret Angel has modeled for some of the biggest names in fashion since she was 15. Her association with Victoria’s Secret catapulted her into more fame. She featured in the SWIM catalog and launched VS’s first retail store in Canada, making her one of the best-paid models in the fashion world.

Swanepoel will be the face of Lez a Lez, a Brazilian fashion brand, in their winter 2022 Sonhos (Dreams) collection. The collection includes a variety of ensembles for warm weather, including crop tops, jeans, and airy dresses. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is not slowing down any time soon, and she continues to be among the most sought-after models worldwide. The swanky model has two children with her ex, Hermann Nicoli, who continues to be a doting mother even as she graces runways. Balancing a career and being a busy mother is not easy, but Candice does it all in stride!