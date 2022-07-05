Candice Swanepoel In Swimsuit Floats In Pool

Candice Swanepoel
Shutterstock

Triston Brewer

As one of the biggest supermodels currently in the world, Candice Swanepoel definitely understands the assignment when it comes to swimsuits. Candice takes the basic swimsuit to the next level.

Candice Is Serving Fierceness

In a recent Instagram post, Candice is wearing a red swimsuit with a black lining while floating in a pool. The look is supersexy and Candice smolders. Swanepoel, aka Metamorphosis, is now 34 years old and has a whopping 17.8 million followers on Instagram.

Candice’s Rise In The Modeling Industry

Swanepoel gained the most fame in 2010 when she became a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Victoria’s Secret Angel has modeled for some of the biggest names in fashion since she was 15. Her association with Victoria’s Secret catapulted her into more fame. She featured in the SWIM catalog and launched VS’s first retail store in Canada, making her one of the best-paid models in the fashion world.

Swanepoel will be the face of Lez a Lez, a Brazilian fashion brand, in their winter 2022 Sonhos (Dreams) collection. The collection includes a variety of ensembles for warm weather, including crop tops, jeans, and airy dresses. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is not slowing down any time soon, and she continues to be among the most sought-after models worldwide. The swanky model has two children with her ex, Hermann Nicoli, who continues to be a doting mother even as she graces runways. Balancing a career and being a busy mother is not easy, but Candice does it all in stride!

The Candice Fitness Routine Is Simple And Easy

How does Swanepoel stay so fit? The supermodel says she is blessed to have great genes and pretty fast metabolism, but she still does several things to keep fit. The sexy Victoria’s Secret model says she watches her portions during the day and drinks plenty of water throughout it. She may have a heavy breakfast to start the day and a light meal at dinner time.

Candice Embraces Yoga To Stay Fit

Swanepoel is also huge on practicing yoga. She says she loves yoga when she is not doing vigorous cardio training like her favorite boxing exercises. The sexy model says yoga keeps her flexible and calm when stressed out and tries to aim for at least twice a week. She also does full-body workouts with Justin Gelbrand, the Victoria Secrets trainer. Learning more about staying healthy from the trainer helps her to stay in shape. She knows that staying in tip-top shape and runway-ready is also about her health, nutrition, and understanding of how her body functions and what affects these functions.

