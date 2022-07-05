Petition To Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas Gathers Over Million Signatures

Liberal activists mobilized in May when a leaked Supreme Court memo showed the justices were gearing up to overturn Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.

The Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V. Wade last month in a 5-4 decision, with Justice Samuel Alito writing the majority opinion.

It wasn't Alito who drew the ire of liberal activists and politicians, but rather Justice Clarence Thomas. The movement to impeach Thomas has grown rapidly in recent days.

Impeaching Thomas

More than a million people have signed a petition calling for Thomas to be impeached as of Tuesday.

Launched by the liberal advocacy group MoveOn, the petition says that Thomas "must resign from the Supreme Court immediately or else be impeached."

The organization made it clear that it is targeting Thomas not just because he supported overturning Roe V. Wade, but also because he seems to be in favor of overturn rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights.

MoveOn Petition

MoveOn also says that Thomas voted against a Supreme Court decision that would have forced the release of former President Donald Trump's records "regarding the January 6 insurrection and attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election."

In addition, MoveOn says, Thomas' wife Gini "was actively urging the White House to overturn election results both leading up to January 6 and after the deadly insurrection."

"Thomas' failure to recuse himself warrants immediate investigation and heightened alarm," the petition states.

"He has shown he cannot be an impartial justice and is more concerned with covering up his wife's coup attempts than the health of the Supreme Court. He must resign -- or Congress must immediately investigate and impeach."

Impeaching SCOTUS Justices

Despite pleas from activists, Democrats have been reluctant to support the impeachment of Thomas or other Supreme Court justices.

There are some notable exceptions, however.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said justices Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett all lied under oath when they suggested they wouldn't vote to overturn Roe V. Wade, and thus can be impeached.

As reported by The Hill, Ocasio-Cortez said that there "must be consequences for such a deeply destabilizing action and the hostile takeover of our democratic institutions."

Colleagues Defend Thomas

Supreme Court building
Shutterstock | 292793

Though Democratic politicians have attacked both Thomas and his wife, his colleagues on the court have defended him.

Notably, Sonia Sotomayor -- one of the remaining liberal justices -- recently praised Thomas as a "man who cares deeply about the court as an institution."

"Justice Thomas is the one justice in the building that literally knows every employee’s name, every one of them. And not only does he know their names, he remembers their families’ names and histories," she said.

