Petition To Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas Gathers Over Million Signatures

More than a million people have signed a petition calling for Thomas to be impeached as of Tuesday.

Launched by the liberal advocacy group MoveOn, the petition says that Thomas "must resign from the Supreme Court immediately or else be impeached."

The organization made it clear that it is targeting Thomas not just because he supported overturning Roe V. Wade, but also because he seems to be in favor of overturn rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights.