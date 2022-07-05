Petition To Impeach Justice Clarence Thomas Gathers Over Million Signatures

Liberal activists mobilized in May when a leaked Supreme Court memo showed the justices were gearing up to overturn Roe V. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion.
The Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V. Wade last month in a 5-4 decision, with Justice Samuel Alito writing the majority opinion.
It wasn't Alito who drew the ire of liberal activists and politicians, but rather Justice Clarence Thomas. The movement to impeach Thomas has grown rapidly in recent days.