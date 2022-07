"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller said, via The Buffalo News. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I'm a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different."

Miller, should he play out the full six years of his contract, will be 38. The two-time Super Bowl champion can still play at a high level, so it remains to be seen if he does play out the length of the deal.