The Secret To Carrie Underwood's Incredible Figure

At 39, Carrie Underwood is as fit as they come. Often asked in interviews how she stays lean and toned, the country music star, who rose to prominence after winning the 2005 American Idol, credits her personal trainer, Eve Overland, for her stunning figure and sculpted legs. “I swear I use butt muscles to hit notes sometimes,” she told Women's Health Magazine in 2020.

The Grammy winner also works with a nutritionist, Cara Clark, and has even written a book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, to serve as a workout and nutrition manual for anyone looking to get in shape.

Read more about how she maintains her figure below.

Her Leg Workout

Nowadays rocking with Guns N' Roses and busily promoting her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, Underwood pours just as much passion into fitness as she does into making music. The country legend devises her own at-home workout routines and keeps a journal of her exercise to make sure she hits all the muscle groups.

Big into lifting -- something that Overland got her hooked on, per her own admission -- Underwood is a huge fan of weighted exercises and puts her dumbbells to good use during insane leg workouts consisting of six supersets of three moves, each done for three or four sets.

She's also not afraid to pick up the heftier gear and does walking lungs with 20- to 25-pound dumbbells, ramping it up to 30-35 pounds for Romanian deadlifts. She also does sumo squats with a 50-pound dumbbell. We'll give you a moment to pick up your jaw.

Watch her crush the Rock the Boat Challenge below and check out her Instagram for more of her workout videos!

She Works Out With Her Hubby

Speaking to Women's Health about her workout routine, Underwood shared she views her gym time as "self-care." The mother-of-two works up a sweat not only to keep the pounds off but also to keep stress away. She found the perfect workout buddy in her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, and the pair often film their sets to post online.

When she's not going for a run outside, the “Church Bells” singer hops on the treadmill, telling WH that she loves to craft mini challenges for herself: “I have to set goals for myself: Every 15 minutes I’m going to hit 1.25 miles, then by the end of an hour I’ll have run 5 miles. ”

Staying In Shape While On Tour

Underwood doesn't slack off even when she's on tour. Her personal trainer travels with her on the road to make sure she has all the support and guidance to keep rocking her workouts and tone up.

To say she's committed is an understatement because she even built an impressive mobile gym equipped with everything from a treadmill and elliptical to a leg press, bench, cable machine, barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells, which she takes with her on tour. Take a peek inside below!

According to her Instagram, Underwood set up her mobile gym in 2016 and has been optimizing it to suit all of her needs. “Physical fitness makes everything else possible,” she says. Kudos to her for being so dedicated!

A 'Wannabe Vegan'

As far as her diet is concerned, Underwood is a vegetarian and describes herself as a “wannabe vegan.” The singer treats herself to lupini beans, hummus, and veggies for lunch, and has two scrambled eggs and half an avocado for dinner. This is her diet during show days, which she's perfected over time and "gets me through the show without feeling like I ate lots of food,” as she explained to Audacity.

To keep on top of what she eats, she tracks her calories and macros on the MyFitnessPal app and strives for 45 percent carbs, 30 percent fat, and 25 percent protein. Keeping everything well organized and accounted for allows her to enjoy a slice of cake once in a while, yet her ultimate guilty pleasure is cheese.

“I think cheesy things are my vice. I do love cheese and anything with cheese on it,” Underwood told E! News. “I try to indulge but be responsible at it. I don’t want to deprive myself from the thing I love the most. I try to not over do it.”

Watch her interview below!

