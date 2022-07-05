The Secret To Carrie Underwood's Incredible Figure

At 39, Carrie Underwood is as fit as they come. Often asked in interviews how she stays lean and toned, the country music star, who rose to prominence after winning the 2005 American Idol, credits her personal trainer, Eve Overland, for her stunning figure and sculpted legs. “I swear I use butt muscles to hit notes sometimes,” she told Women's Health Magazine in 2020.

The Grammy winner also works with a nutritionist, Cara Clark, and has even written a book, Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, to serve as a workout and nutrition manual for anyone looking to get in shape.

Read more about how she maintains her figure below.