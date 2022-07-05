Dorinda Medley appeared on last Thursday's episode of Andy Cohen's late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live, where the Real Housewives of New York City alum shared her thoughts on her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two cast mates.
She's 'Really Good At Saying Stuff Behind Your Back': Dorinda Medley On 'RHUGT' Co-Star Jill Zarin
Brandi Glanville Was The 'Messiest' Cast Member Of 'RHUGT' Season 2
On the June 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Dorinda Medley played a game in which she was given a statement and asked to pick which of her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars better fit the description.
During the game, Medley, who appeared in seasons seven through 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, said Brandi Glanville was the "messiest" cast member, Vicki Gunvalson was the "biggest buzzkill," and that Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille tied for the "most respectful."
She also named Tamra Judge as the person she'd invite back to her Massachusetts home, Bluestone Manor, where the season was filmed.
Jill Zarin Was The 'Biggest Pot-Stirrer' Of 'RHUGT'
As for the biggest pot-stirrer, Dorinda named her fellow Real Housewives of New York City alum Jill Zarin, saying that Zarin made a habit of speaking about her behind her back.
"Behind, not in front of you, but as she does in everything, behind your back: Jill. Jill’s really good at saying stuff behind your back but she won’t dare say it in front of you," Medley shared.
Still, Medley was happy with the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip cast, saying, "I always say, good girls, bad girls, they’re all great for the show."
Dorinda Medley Was Surprised By The Intensity Of Vicki Gunvalson
Speaking of Gunvalson, who she butted heads with for the entirety of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two, Medley admitted, "I didn’t really realize ... how intense she would be."
“And you know what it was, too? We were all there, we all kind of knew what we were doing and we all knew that it was going to be a long eight days so when one person you feel like doesn’t want to be there, you’re kind of like, ‘Well what are we doing then?'" she noted.
Dorinda Medley Would've Been Open To Tinsley Mortimer Being Part Of The 'RHUGT' Cast
When asked if she would've participated in the show if her former RHONY nemesis, Tinsley Mortimer, was on it, Medley replied, "Absolutely, I like Tinsley. We just had a bad season but I talked to Tinsley right after she broke up with her fiancé and she seems very happy and doing great."
To see more of Medley and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip season two, which begin streaming on Thursdays on Peacock.