She's 'Really Good At Saying Stuff Behind Your Back': Dorinda Medley On 'RHUGT' Co-Star Jill Zarin

On the June 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Dorinda Medley played a game in which she was given a statement and asked to pick which of her Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars better fit the description.

During the game, Medley, who appeared in seasons seven through 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City, said Brandi Glanville was the "messiest" cast member, Vicki Gunvalson was the "biggest buzzkill," and that Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille tied for the "most respectful."

She also named Tamra Judge as the person she'd invite back to her Massachusetts home, Bluestone Manor, where the season was filmed.