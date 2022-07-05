Dakota Johnson Stuns In Strapless Dress

Breaching into the adult toys market in 2017, Maude's mission is to shatter taboos and promote normalizing sexuality, with Johnson recently sharing to InStyle: "People are more curious than you want to believe they are, and people are more sexual than they want to believe they are."

Her interview coincided with the launch of Maude's Cone anal plug in November, with the actress telling the outlet: "Oh, this is going in everybody's stocking. Are you kidding? It's the perfect stocking stuffer."

"You think your uncle hasn't wanted a butt plug his entire life? You're lying," she joked.

Johnson is one of several celebrities to have jumped on the sex toys business. Gwyneth Paltrow, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Allen have all taken a slice of the marital aid pie, with the Goop owner launching a sex toy line in October and Allen partnering with German brand Womanizer on her very own vibrator the same month. Likewise, Delevingne is the co-owner of Lora DiCarlo, with the model/actress being quoted as saying: “My friends are like, ‘I know what I’m getting for Christmas.’ You know, I was sending around sex toys. I was like merry orgasm to you.”