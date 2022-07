With tens of millions of listeners, podcast host Joe Rogan is one of the most influential media figures in the United States, so it is no wonder people pay attention when he makes a political endorsement.

In the 2020 presidential election, Rogan endorsed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, which caused considerable controversy, with liberals urging the senator to denounce Rogan.

But when it comes to the 2024 election, Rogan appears to be open to backing a conservative.