Monique Samuels Opens Up On Her Exit From 'RHOP'

Former RHOP star reveals why she exited from the reality TV show during an interview with Gibson Johns. In the video, the 'Not For Lazy Moms' founder explained how she felt about the tough edits she had on the show. Yahoo reports that she talked about how castmates were not held accountable for doing some nasty things behind the scenes even when the edit had the power to reveal the whole story on the air.

The 38-year-old further explained that she could not take it anymore because she realized there was never going to be fairness when it comes to her. She talked about how she had to apologize and be accountable even when it should be the other way round. Monique also stated that if the whole story about the reunion was aired, then it would have been a different angle entirely and she could have received apologies from the Housewives.