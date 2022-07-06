Monique Samuels shared the reason for her exit from The Real Housewives Of Potomac during an interview with Gibson Johns. She explained the incidents that led to her decision to quit the show.
Monique Samuels Opens Up On Her Exit From 'RHOP'
The Latest
Reason For RHOP Exit
Former RHOP star reveals why she exited from the reality TV show during an interview with Gibson Johns. In the video, the 'Not For Lazy Moms' founder explained how she felt about the tough edits she had on the show. Yahoo reports that she talked about how castmates were not held accountable for doing some nasty things behind the scenes even when the edit had the power to reveal the whole story on the air.
The 38-year-old further explained that she could not take it anymore because she realized there was never going to be fairness when it comes to her. She talked about how she had to apologize and be accountable even when it should be the other way round. Monique also stated that if the whole story about the reunion was aired, then it would have been a different angle entirely and she could have received apologies from the Housewives.
Monique's Return To Reality TV
In the interview with Gibson, he also asked about how the legendary reality TV producer Carlos King was able to convince her to return to TV. After what happened in RHOP, Monique left the reality TV world for years but has not returned to appear in Love & Marriage: DC. Gibson also interviewed her on how she saw the first season of the show and about things that made it different from RHOP. They also chatted about why she turned down the offer of Andy Cohen's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and if she would be returning for Watch What Happens Live!
Reality 'PTSD'
Samuels talked about how her experience with reality TV was more like a roller coaster to the extent that " I had reality TV PTSD, ". During an exclusive interview with Page Six, she explained how Carlos was able to calm her nerves and promised the show would be different.
The promise was indeed true as the Mila Eve Essentials founder and her husband, former NHL player Chris Samuels handpicked the other couples they wanted to film with. They were able to pick Erana and Jamie Tyler of TikTok fame and DJ Quicksilva and his podcaster wife, Ashley Silva. She further explained that LAMDC was a more comforting environment for her compared to RHOP.
Being Open And Real
The mother-of-three revealed that the show would feature the couple being open and real about being spouses for 10 years. She also talked about fans getting to see them keep pushing and navigating through their marriage as [divorce] was not an option. She admitted communication was a problem and believed the inaugural season of the show was about their "marriage growth spurt."