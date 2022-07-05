'You're Boring And Rude': 'RHODubai' Cast Fire Back At 'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna

Lisa is no newcomer to throwing shades and receiving backlash on social media. Her clash with the Dubai ladies began when she took to social media to address the criticisms and racist label she believes the predominantly white cast receives whenever one of them gets into a fight with Bravo's only black franchise.

Screenrant reports that elsewhere In her public comment, Lisa made reference to the Dubai franchise telling viewers who are "triggered" by RHOBH to go watch RHODubai. Her comments did not sit well with male onlookers who felt like Lisa was downplaying criticisms of racism by telling Housewives fans to go watch a franchise that includes women from different races.

However, the Dubai ladies did not need anyone to come to their defense as they fired back with their own shady comebacks. Following Lisa's statement, Chanel Ayan tweeted,

"Rinna Africa called and they want their lips back. keep Dubai out of your mess and your mouth."