Addressing fans in the caption, Underwood shared her summer checklist that included "sunshine," "lake," and "time with family and friends" among other things.

"Summertime is all about love...love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment! Get out there and relax! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote, adding: "PS: #NoFilter."

Her words resonated with followers, who flocked to the comments to compliment the singer. "That bikini blows away a triangle bikini any day," one person said of her swimsuit, which sported a sporty, rather conservative design. "You look amazing."

"Carrie looks better than anyone in ANY swimsuit issue! Keep it up lady!" agreed another fan, while a third gushed: "You are such an inspiration Carrie."

