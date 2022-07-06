Salma Hayek Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Cut-Out Dress

Salma's fashion choices have always represented elegance and class. The Frida actress flooded Instagram with tropical pictures of herself posing in a ravishing cut-out green dress as she celebrated her new achievement. The bright green cleaving-baring sundress also had an open back and held on tightly to her trim figure, showcasing her curvy element.

The actress' curly brunette hair was styled down and parted in the middle, and she accessorized with a pearl necklace and matching drop earrings. The first slide showed her giving a victorious arm punch in the air and the second slide showed the word 'seventeen' written into the sand. The other slides showed the ageless actress giving various captivating poses and displaying her incredible figure.