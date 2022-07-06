5 Times Erika Jayne Slayed In Swimsuits

It doesn’t take much for this Real Housewife/Pop singer and performer to impress anyone – the piercing blue eyes, always on-fleek platinum blond hair, and toned physique is sure to catch everyone’s attention, but when she throws on a bikini Erika Jayne simply stuns! 

We’ve got a recap of some of Erika’s most striking swimsuit moments, starting with this 2016 Twitter upload when she shared her “#FridayFeeling.”

We've got a recap of some of Erika's most striking swimsuit moments, starting with this 2016 Twitter upload when she shared her "#FridayFeeling."

Baby Blue Never Looked Better

Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from her XXPEN$IVE music video, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this “Baby blue” look as she kicked off her weekend a few years back. The matching backdrop and glittery sports blazer were the perfect complements to her intense blue eyes, which made this photo pop. Though, nothing could take away from Jayne’s hourglass figure, rocking this white A.L.C. Bodysuit Bikini that was giving sexy side-boob views.

Styled in Lynn Ban jewels and baby blue Louboutin pointy toe heels, the XXPEN$IVE singer looked chic as ever, sporting heavy bangs and a shoulder-sweeping cut on platinum blond hair.

Erika Jayne Doll

Erika showed off her “Doll parts” in this April 2019 Instagram upload looking like a real-life-size Barbie Doll. Posing poolside and wearing a two-piece, pink and nude embellished bikini with matching pink pumps and long wavy hair down to her waistline, the Painkillr singer bared her top-form physique boasting a trimmed torso, chiseled legs, and perfectly tanned skin tone – Barbie, step aside!

A Pink & White Affair

It was a pink-and-white affair on this photoshoot set with Mrs. Girardi in 2014. The TV personality wore a pink ripped-style Chanel sweater while teasing daring cutouts of her white monokini below, and pink pumps for a sizzling exhibit. Of course, nothing this sex kitten does is normal, thanks to makeup artist Preston Meneses and hairstylist Clyde Haygood, who fashion some attention-grabbing pink braided fishtails, Erika’s took this look to amplified levels.

Hello From Palm Springs

In a quick ‘Hello’ to her 2.5 million Instagram followers in 2015, Erika shared this to-die-for exposé showing off radical side views that only a few dare to pull off. “Hello from #palmsprings 🌴 a little fun before its #showtime 🌟,” she wrote in the caption of the striking upload, triggering a string of fawning comments. One fan reacted, “I swear nobody wears a one-piece bathing suit or bodysuit better than you! 💖this!” – a sentiment many would agree with.

On Set Vixen 

Sharing footage from another photoshoot set in where she tagged was Manila, Philippines, Jayne gave her fans online snaps wearing this shredded cutout black full-piece with knee-high leopard print Louboutins, and as always she slayed in the photos.

