NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks In Hypothetical 3-Team Trade Involving Jazz & Sixers

Once Mitchell becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. One of the top favorite trade destinations for Mitchell is his hometown team, the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit discussed a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would send Mitchell to Big Apple this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would get Mitchell, the Jazz would receive Tobias Harris, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, six first-round picks, two second-round picks, while the Philadelphia 76ers would acquire Evan Fournier and Bojan Bogdanovic.