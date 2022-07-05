Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. After suffering a first-round exit in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to circulate that the Jazz would be breaking up the star duo of Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. The Jazz may have already sent Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves but according to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, people around the league believe that Mitchell will also be traded before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season.
NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell To Knicks In Hypothetical 3-Team Trade Involving Jazz & Sixers
The Latest
NBA Rumors: Proposed Kevin Durant-Celtics Blockbuster Sends Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams, Daniel Theis & Multiple Draft Assets To Nets
Hypothetical Three-Team Trade
Once Mitchell becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in adding him to their roster. One of the top favorite trade destinations for Mitchell is his hometown team, the New York Knicks. In a recent article, Jack Simone of Fansided's Hoops Habit discussed a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would send Mitchell to Big Apple this summer.
In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would get Mitchell, the Jazz would receive Tobias Harris, Obi Toppin, Cam Reddish, Matisse Thybulle, six first-round picks, two second-round picks, while the Philadelphia 76ers would acquire Evan Fournier and Bojan Bogdanovic.
Knicks Finally Land A Star
Mitchell would be an incredible acquisition for the Knicks. His potential arrival in New York would fulfill their dream of adding a superstar and boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give the Knicks a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate floor spacer.
Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the arc. Unfortunately, though they would love to have Mitchell on their roster next season, it remains a big question mark if the Knicks would be willing to give up five future first-rounders just to get him from the Jazz this summer.
Jazz Get Massive Rebuilding Package
The proposed blockbuster deal would be a no-brainer for the Jazz, especially if they are planning to undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Mitchell to his hometown, the Jazz would be receiving three young and promising players in Reddish, Toppin, and Thybulle and multiple future draft picks that they could use to add more talented prospects to their roster
For a rebuilding team that is expected to focus on the development of their young players next season, they won't definitely mind absorbing Harris and his massive salary. If they don't intend on buying out his contract, they could help Harris rebuild his value and try to flip him for more assets before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Sixers Add Two Veteran Sharpshooters
Though it would cost them three future draft assets, the hypothetical three-team trade would also make sense for the Sixers. Aside from successfully unloading Harris' lucrative contract, the Sixers would also be acquiring two solid veteran role players in Fournier and Bogdanovic. Though none of them are All-Stars, Fournier and Bogdanovic would be great additions to the Sixers as they would help them address the much-needed improvement in terms of floor spacing.
Sharing the court with two elite three-point shooters like Fournier and Bogdanovic would make it easier for Joel Embiid and James Harden to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when they are trapped by the opposing team's defense.