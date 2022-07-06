Missing Georgia Teen Was Communicating With Strangers Online

Parents Daniel and Brenda Jones told CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL-TV that they fear their daughter, who is autistic, may have fallen prey to sex traffickers after meeting internet users with ill-intent.

“My wife found she was talking to four or five guys via Snapchat,” said Daniel Jones.

The parents told authorities they took their daughter’s phone away two days before she disappeared. The Jones said Kaylee was susceptible to what they called “online grooming," so they were hyper-vigilant about her online use.

“They prey on these kids, and it’s sickening, but it’s a reality,” Mr. Jones said of online predators, per WGCL. “And all we can do as parents is train our kids.”

Kaylee then started using her laptop to communicate with strangers in chatrooms like Omegle, which is a website that allows users to anonymously send direct messages or video-chat with one another. Her parents said she had given out personal information in the past, including her family's home address.

Kaylee’s parents said they saw their daughter right before bed on June 14 and found her bed empty the next morning.