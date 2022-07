One of the most attention-grabbing outfits from the entire collection was worn by Jenner, who entered a large belted nylon puffer that has become a trademark for the brand and is adorned with sprays of raven-colored iridescent feathers.

With the addition of baby pink Mary Jane heels and a sheer metallic skirt below the coat, Jenner's otherwise understated ensemble received a burst of sweet color. She had new red hair pulled back in a vintage bouffant, just like the other models, and her makeup was natural and understated, highlighting her cheekbone sculpting.

Scroll to see her walk on the show.