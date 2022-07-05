NFL Star Matthew Stafford Sells Hidden Hills Mansion For $21 Million

Matthew Stafford is buying and selling real estate with lightning speed.

Last year, the 34-year-old NFL quarterback and his wife Kelly Stafford splashed down $19.6 million on a brand-new, ultra-modern home in the swanky Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Now, they have sold the property to an undisclosed buyer for $21 million, making a profit of $1.4 million in just one year, according to Dirt.

The luxurious home was the main residence of Stafford and his family before they decided to sell it, but they still own two other side-by-side properties in Hidden Hills, which they bought in April from Drake. Their famous neighbors in the area include Stafford’s coach Sean McVay, his teammate Aaron Donald and Kylie Jenner.

