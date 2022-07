Poyer spoke highly about his time in Buffalo and indicated that he'd be open to sticking around long-term with the Bills.

"The team is just such a really cool group of guys. I always tell the rookies when they come in, 'You really won't ever be around a better group of men,'" Poyer said. "Just the relationships that we built in Buffalo ... those are relationships that we've built over the years that's really second to none, and I can't really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now."