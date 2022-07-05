Six Dead, Dozens Injured In Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade

Witnesses at the scene of the shooting described a frightening, chaotic event where people were scrambling to get out of the area as police swarmed in.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek later said during a press conference that five people were pronounced dead at the scene, all adults, and another later died at a nearby hospital. She did not say how old the sixth victim was or his or her condition.

All of the victims have been identified, though authorities still were notifying families as of Monday afternoon and had not publicly released their names.