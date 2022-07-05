A shooting at a Fourth of July Parade in a small town in Illinois left at least six people dead and 24 others injured as police continue to search for the gunman.
Six Dead, Dozens Injured In Shooting At Fourth Of July Parade
The Gunman Used A High-Powered Rifle And Shot From A Nearby Rooftop
The shooting took place in Highland Park, an affluent Chicago suburb. Police say a gunman used a high-powered rifle to fire from a rooftop on people attending the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, which took place on Monday morning.
Witnesses Described A Chaotic Scene Where People Ran For Their Lives
Witnesses at the scene of the shooting described a frightening, chaotic event where people were scrambling to get out of the area as police swarmed in.
Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek later said during a press conference that five people were pronounced dead at the scene, all adults, and another later died at a nearby hospital. She did not say how old the sixth victim was or his or her condition.
All of the victims have been identified, though authorities still were notifying families as of Monday afternoon and had not publicly released their names.
Officials Urged People To Shelter In Place As They Searched For A Suspect
City officials urged people to shelter in place Monday afternoon, calling it an “active shooter incident” as a man who opened fire, described as a white man with dark hair in his late teens or early 20s, remained at large.
Law enforcement from the local, state, and federal levels swarmed the scene to collect evidence and investigate the motives for the shooting and how it played out in a small, safe community. Police said the shooting seems random, but definitely intentional.
Police Narrow In On A Person Of Interest In The Mass Shooting
The information started to roll in more quickly as authorities continued to hunt late Monday afternoon for the shooter.
Police by Monday evening had identified the gunman through “investigative leads” as Robert E. “Bobby” Crimo III, 22, who was believed to be driving a 2019 silver Honda Fit with the license plate number DM 80653.
Christopher Covelli of the Lake County sheriff’s office and the Lake County major crimes task force said during the press conference that police had recovered the "high-powered rifle” used in the shooting.
The FBI asked that anyone who had video of the shooting or possible information about the shooter call their toll-free tip line at (800) CALL-FBI.