Paris Hilton In Bikini Is 'Sliving' Near Crocodile

American television personality and socialite Paris Hilton is famous worldwide. Hence, it is unsurprising that the world's biggest brands want to partner with her. 

Recently, Paris entered into a paid partnership with the online food ordering service Uber Eats Australia. As part of the partnership, the beautiful diva took part in an advertorial for the brand, which turned out to be iconic. 

However, Paris wasn't alone in the ad, as it featured Australian wildlife trainer Robert Irwin. If that name rings a bell, it is because Robert is the son of the late iconic animal conservationist Steve Irwin. 

Paris and Robert combined for an unforgettable commercial, which saw the former doing what she does best — stunning in a bikini

Read on to see the video and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Paris Reveals Her Dinner Plans

Paris Hilton flaunts blonde hair in dark shades
Shutterstock | 3586184

The ad began with Paris sitting pretty on an inflatable couch with her pet dog beside her. Then, the hungry diva reveals she would be eating ceviche with her "zoo fam." Immediately after revealing her dinner plans, a delivery person dropped her order beside her.

Scroll for the video.

Paris Looks Stunning In Crystal Pink Bikini

A commercial with Paris Hilton would be incomplete without her showing off her enviable figure, and this was no different. The 41-year-old looked glamorous as she dazzled in a crystal-embellished pink bikini. She covered the bikini with a stylish pink sheer bolero that featured a feather trim. The beautiful television personality completed her gorgeous look with a mesh bodycon mini skirt. 

Paris accessorized her glamorous look with a pink beach hat, pink choker, and pink sunglasses. She posed barefoot on the inflatable couch, but a pair of heels was beside her. 

Paris Invites Robert To Dinner

Paris Hilton poses on the red carpet with two cute white pups
Shutterstock | 564025

After Paris received her food order, she looked to her side and asked Robert and his zoo friends if they wanted some. However, Robert was busy trying to feed a hungry crocodile with raw meat. 

Robert, knowing he could not make any mistake with the giant crocodile, replied to Paris, "A bit busy Paris." Immediately after Robert's reply, the crocodile snapped at him, grabbing the chunk of meat while the wildlife trainer ran to safety. 

As the camera zoomed out, it showed that many spectators seated on a pavilion were watching Robert, the crocodile, and Paris. The spectators gasped as the crocodile snapped at Robert, but there was nothing to worry about. The ad ended with Paris saying she would be having more food since Robert was too busy to eat. 

Raving Fans Set The Comment Section On Fire

Paris Hilton saying "That's hot."
Giphy | T. Kyle

The 15-second clip got the attention of many of Paris's fans, who commented in their numbers under the post, which she captioned, "The Irwins need to take a chill pill, Dinner isn't going to order itself. 💕😉 #Sliving @UberEats_Aus."

"I love you sooooo muuuuucccch Paris," gushed an awestruck fan. 

"Magnificent outfit," commented another fan. 

"Blonde, bold, and beautiful. You're the most gorgeous, most attractive, most pleasing, most alluring, and most divine human being this world has ever seen," another fan added. 

Other fans left multiple flames and love emojis to express their love for Paris. No doubt, Paris will be making her fans gush some more in no time. 

