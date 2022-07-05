Paris Hilton In Bikini Is 'Sliving' Near Crocodile

American television personality and socialite Paris Hilton is famous worldwide. Hence, it is unsurprising that the world's biggest brands want to partner with her.

Recently, Paris entered into a paid partnership with the online food ordering service Uber Eats Australia. As part of the partnership, the beautiful diva took part in an advertorial for the brand, which turned out to be iconic.

However, Paris wasn't alone in the ad, as it featured Australian wildlife trainer Robert Irwin. If that name rings a bell, it is because Robert is the son of the late iconic animal conservationist Steve Irwin.

Paris and Robert combined for an unforgettable commercial, which saw the former doing what she does best — stunning in a bikini.

