Chanel West Coast Is Patriotic In A Sundress

As we've long learned with Rihanna, pregnancy is not a hindrance for fashionable moms-to-be to express themselves and Chanel West Coast is holding that torch. The 33-year-old showed off her style in a mini sundress as she celebrated the Fourth of July.

She also shared a new picture of her time in Arizona with her partner, Dom Fenison, after their baby shower. The couple invited only close family members and friends for their special announcement before informing the public that they were expecting a little girl.