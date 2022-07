Gary Payton II went from an afterthought to one of the most impactful players in the NBA champions. The Golden State Warriors needed his disruptive defense, quick hands, and slashing skills to go back to the ultimate stage, yet they couldn't keep him in free agency.

Payton left to join forces with Damian Lillard and play for the Portland Trail Blazers. He got his well-deserved payday after grinding his way into the Warriors' rotation with the final spot available on the team.