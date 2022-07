The Brooklyn Nets agreed to deal with Kyrie Irving's antics because it was the price to pay for Kevin Durant. But soon after most people speculated that Irving was going to force his way out, it was actually KD the one to demand a trade.

The aftermath of Durant's trade request can have a massive impact on the NBA. Needless to say, everybody in the league will try to get him as he still has four years left on his contract, regardless of his age and apparent commitment issues.