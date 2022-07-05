'You Need To Pick A Side': 'RHODubai' Star Caroline Stanbury Reacts To Husband's Friendliness To Other Women

Although Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai has only been airing for a few weeks, the drama is already at an all-time high.

While the cast is usually in the thick of things, the June 22 episode was somewhat different as it showed Sergio Carrallo, Caroline Stanbury's man, caught in the Housewives' tension.

Sergio's friendliness toward the women at the C'est La Vie party was questioned when he and Caroline appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Keep scrolling for more information on what they said and what has been happening with the couples.