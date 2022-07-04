Lindsey Vonn Looks Fit In Bikini

Close up of Lindsey Vonn
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
chisom

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn frequently appears in a bikini on Miami's beaches when she's not on the slopes. The 36-year-old former Olympian skier posted a picture of herself in a bikini while taking spectacular scenery on Instagram.

However, Lindsey doesn't appear that fit by mistake. She has been working hard at the gym with well-known trainer Gunnar Peterson, and she has even been working out while on vacation. This week, Lindsey released a video of herself sweating it out on the beach while performing core exercises, including side plank dips in the sand and back extensions over a board. She then performed beach sprints and weighted reverse squats with triceps extensions using beach rocks.

The Latest

'I Was Terrified Of The Suit': Salma Hayek Discusses 'Eternals' Costume

Hailee Steinfeld Bares Toned Obliques In Bikini

Mandy Rose In Bikini Is On Her 'Worst Behavior'

Sofia Vergara In Swimsuit Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie

Miley Cyrus Flexes In Bikini

Showcasing Her Hardwork

Lindsey Vonn close up
Shutterstock | 673594

Lindsey was basking in the sun while standing on rocks and wearing a yellow bikini. Although Lindsey finished her outfit with a pair of sunshades and golden blonde hair down to her sides, it was difficult to overlook how lovely she looked. She certainly has six-pack abs and excellent arm and leg definition.

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Lindsey Sweats it Out On Vacation

She posted a video of herself exercising while on vacation in late March on Instagram. In the video, she can do weighted squats, rowing, and utilizing an elliptical machine next to a stunning ocean view. Exercise keeps Lindsey physically and psychologically fit, she previously told Women's Health.

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

How She Manages to Eat Clean

To maintain a healthy weight, Vonn previously admitted to People that her "ski season" diet consisted of "a lot of protein and carbs." However, she recently disclosed that she has been working with nutritionist Phil Goglia and strongly emphasizes consuming lots of water, wholesome foods, and timing her meals.

"I try not to eat too much in the morning before I work out," she told Women's Health. "I'm not working out crazy hard, but I notice I feel better; not as weighed down." After her workout, Lindsey eats "egg white omelets with broccoli, chicken, and pepper, and stuff like that."

Her Lunch consists of chicken or salmon with kale or cabbage. Blueberries, kiwis, and almonds are some of her favorite snacks.

Secrets Of Being Legendary

The retired skier discussed her desire for achievement and her family's importance to it. Lindsey Vonn has frequently discussed the event that altered her outlook on suffering an injury and recovering. When Vonn was born, Vonn's mother, Linda Krohn, experienced a stroke that left her left leg partially paralyzed. Even though she could never fully recover, Vonn never heard her complain. She describes how her family handled difficult situations and enhanced her outlook and work ethic.

 

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.