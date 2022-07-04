Lindsey Vonn Looks Fit In Bikini

Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn frequently appears in a bikini on Miami's beaches when she's not on the slopes. The 36-year-old former Olympian skier posted a picture of herself in a bikini while taking spectacular scenery on Instagram.

However, Lindsey doesn't appear that fit by mistake. She has been working hard at the gym with well-known trainer Gunnar Peterson, and she has even been working out while on vacation. This week, Lindsey released a video of herself sweating it out on the beach while performing core exercises, including side plank dips in the sand and back extensions over a board. She then performed beach sprints and weighted reverse squats with triceps extensions using beach rocks.