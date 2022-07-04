Cowboys' Michael Gallup To Miss The First 3 Weeks Of The Season

The Dallas Cowboys look to bounce back from a tough ending to their NFL season. For that, they'll need to have Michael Gallup back to full strength as soon as possible, especially after parting ways with Amari Cooper.
Unfortunately, Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season, meaning he's unlikely to be ready to begin the campaign. Even so, he hasn't entirely ruled out that possibility:
"The sense is Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) likely won't be ready for start of season. But Gallup said playing Week 1 is 'definitely a goal. I mean, you don't want to miss no games. But you still can't put a timetable on it. ...You've got to make sure you're right before return'," tweeted Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.