Cowboys' Michael Gallup To Miss The First 3 Weeks Of The Season

Ernesto Cova

The Dallas Cowboys look to bounce back from a tough ending to their NFL season. For that, they'll need to have Michael Gallup back to full strength as soon as possible, especially after parting ways with Amari Cooper.

Unfortunately, Gallup tore his ACL in Week 17 last season, meaning he's unlikely to be ready to begin the campaign. Even so, he hasn't entirely ruled out that possibility:

"The sense is Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (ACL) likely won't be ready for start of season. But Gallup said playing Week 1 is 'definitely a goal. I mean, you don't want to miss no games. But you still can't put a timetable on it. ...You've got to make sure you're right before return'," tweeted Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken.

They Have A Plan B

Gallup and the Cowboys agreed to a big extension in the offseason. He signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract and was expected to be a focal point of their offense going forward, as not even his injury prevented the team from retaining him.

But even if he's not ready to perform, the Cowboys still have a plethora of offensive weapons at their disposal, so it's not like they have to rush him back to the gridiron:

"Even after trading Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, Dallas still has CeeDee Lamb and placed the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. To add to its receiver depth, the team also signed James Washington to a one-year deal," wrote Joseph Zucker of Bleacher Report. "Having Gallup back to 100 percent by early September is obviously the optimal outcome for the Cowboys, but they already have their ducks in a row if that isn't the case."

It's Bounceback Season In Dallas

On top of that, the Cowboys are also expected to lean heavily on Ezekiel Elliott.

Once the league's highest-paid running back, Zeke's production has taken a downfall over the past couple of years, allegedly mostly due to injuries.

Now, the Ohio State product is back to full strength and reportedly in the best shape of his career. Also, he's entering the final year of his fully-guaranteed contract, so he'll have plenty of motivation to prove that he's still one of the best in the game.

The Cowboys left last season with a bittersweet ending after a promising campaign. But if Gallup and Elliott are healthy, their explosive offense might as well get them over the hump once and for all.

