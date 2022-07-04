Cowboys' Michael Gallup To Miss The First 3 Weeks Of The Season

On top of that, the Cowboys are also expected to lean heavily on Ezekiel Elliott.

Once the league's highest-paid running back, Zeke's production has taken a downfall over the past couple of years, allegedly mostly due to injuries.

Now, the Ohio State product is back to full strength and reportedly in the best shape of his career. Also, he's entering the final year of his fully-guaranteed contract, so he'll have plenty of motivation to prove that he's still one of the best in the game.

The Cowboys left last season with a bittersweet ending after a promising campaign. But if Gallup and Elliott are healthy, their explosive offense might as well get them over the hump once and for all.