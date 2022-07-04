Mandy Rose In Bikini Is On Her 'Worst Behavior'

WWE NXT champion Mandy Rose is on "her worst behavior" per a recent Instagram post despite fielding comments from trolls over her wins. The 31-year-old athlete has been the reigning champ of WWE's NXT women's championship for over six months now and it's not sitting well with some fans.

This group is over her and her partners in Toxic Attraction's reign and they're ready for a new champ but the trio isn't going down without a fight literally. WWE asked fans to suggest worthy opponents for the trio of Mandy, Jacy, and Gigi.