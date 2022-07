After former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to real estate mogul Donald Trump, many expected her to run for the White House again in 2020.

But Clinton sat out the 2020 election, refusing to endorse a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party primaries. In the end, she endorsed the party's nominee, Joe Biden, who went on to defeat Trump.

Now, with Biden more unpopular than ever, would Clinton be open to another White House run?