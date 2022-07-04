MLB Rumors: Yankees Seeking Outfield Help

Heyman notes that the Yankees love the defense and athleticism Gallo provides them, his hitting woes have made him virtually untradeable at this point. The 28-year-old is hitting an abysmal .165 through 224 plate appearances in 2022.

The Yankees are winning, so Gallo's struggles aren't in the spotlight as much as they would be if the record was flipped. But that doesn't mean much when pride and your own goals are on the line.

“I think the team winning definitely helps big-time,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters a few days ago. “But you also have a personal expectation and pride and desire to succeed and be a part of this thing, which he very much is. It’s a heavy burden, especially when you’ve had success in this league and you’ve been an All-Star in this league and you’re not getting the results — especially when you pour everything into it, which Joey does.

“It’s frustrating and I know it’s difficult. I know it certainly weighs on him and wears on him.”