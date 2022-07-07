'Really Savagely Uncool': Kourtney Kardashian Shames Paparazzi After Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian close up
Shutterstock | 673594

Entertainment
Salma Ahmed

The Kardashians have been facing a nightmare with Travis Barker getting hospitalized which was unexpected.

One might expect that the paparazzi would give the family some privacy during such times and maybe give Kourtney Kardashian a break, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

The 43-year-old star got to know how far the paparazzi would go, but Kourtney didn't hesitate to call them out on her Instagram story.

But before we share with you how exactly Kourtney did that, we will give you the details behind why her husband, Travis Barker, was hospitalized.

The Latest

The Fall Of Pornhub: Child Rape, Revenge Porn, And The Fight For Accountability

Heidi Klum's Daughter Shares Epic Throwback Picture

Lindsey Vonn Stays In Olympic-Level Shape With This Diet

'Basketball Wives' Brooke Bailey Responds To Fans Labeling Her 'A Bully'

Jessica Biel Presents Toned Frame In Throwback

'Severe, Life-Threatening Pancreatitis'

Kourtney Kardashian laughing
Shutterstock | 842245

The family’s nightmare started when both Kourtney and Travis went together for a routine endoscopy only to find out that Travis had severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.

On July 2nd, Travis made sure to update his fans through an Instagram story. The Blink-182 drummer wrote, “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But After dinner, I developed excruciating pain and I have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis."

What a terrifying experience!

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Staying By His Side

Kourtney Kardashian with her sisters and mother
Shutterstock | 2914948

It was very clear how Kourtney was concerned for the well-being of her husband as several photos showed her and Travis arriving at West Hills hospital before an ambulance transferred him to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in order for him to receive additional care.

At that time, a source told ET, “Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis.”

However, despite the photos that showed Kourtney staying by Travis’ side, the paparazzi altered the truth for their benefit.

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

Selling Old Photos

Kourtney Kardashian looking at camera
Shutterstock | 3695024

This conflict started with the paparazzi selling some old photos of Kourtney running some errands and claimed them to be new photos, basically claiming that Kourtney left her husband’s side.

Kourtney was angered by what happened, but she made sure to give the paparazzi a piece of her mind and we are definitely here for it.

She wrote in an Instagram story, “To the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life... these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)...I didn't forget about you. A new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side...shame on you.”

Thankful For The Prayers

Kourtney Kardashian on red carpet
Shutterstock | 751606

Aside from this news about how the paparazzi acted, some uplifting news exists too.

Kourtney made sure to let her fans know how thankful she was for their support and prayers. The reality TV star wrote in another Instagram story, “I am so thankful to God for healing my husband, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. I am so grateful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Travis also shared his feelings as he continued in his Instagram story, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment, I am currently much better.”

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.