'Really Savagely Uncool': Kourtney Kardashian Shames Paparazzi After Travis Barker’s Hospitalization

The Kardashians have been facing a nightmare with Travis Barker getting hospitalized which was unexpected.

One might expect that the paparazzi would give the family some privacy during such times and maybe give Kourtney Kardashian a break, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.

The 43-year-old star got to know how far the paparazzi would go, but Kourtney didn't hesitate to call them out on her Instagram story.

But before we share with you how exactly Kourtney did that, we will give you the details behind why her husband, Travis Barker, was hospitalized.