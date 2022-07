ESPN insider Buster Olney recently took to Twitter and shared an interesting tidbit regarding the Rangers' thought process behind potentially moving on from Perez.

"There is a lot of speculation about the Rangers dealing Martin Perez, but they'll probably only move him if they get something difference-making in return. Otherwise, they'll look for continued 2022 improvement. Went 60-102 in '21, on pace to win 77 games this year," Olney tweeted.

It's an intriguing thought that the Rangers may value holding onto the veteran pitcher as opposed to trading him. On one hand, Perez is signed to a very team-friendly contract. And he is vastly outperforming the deal.

However, progress is important for a team in Texas' position. Even if this isn't the exact type of progress the team expected to see back in March.