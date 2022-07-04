Hailee Steinfeld Bares Toned Obliques In Bikini

Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld has been busy since she joined new TV series on streaming apps. Last year, she released a swimwear collection with Frankie Caiello after the pandemic and shared her excitement to return to work after the compulsory break. She released two capsule collections and modeled them on her feed.

The theme for her collection was retro-chic as she tapped inspiration from the mid to late 20th century. Most of the swimwear was RTW pieces made of colorful striped fabrics.

