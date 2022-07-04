Hailee Steinfeld Bares Toned Obliques In Bikini

Close up of Hailee Steinfeld
Hawkeye actress Hailee Steinfeld has been busy since she joined new TV series on streaming apps. Last year, she released a swimwear collection with Frankie Caiello after the pandemic and shared her excitement to return to work after the compulsory break. She released two capsule collections and modeled them on her feed.

The theme for her collection was retro-chic as she tapped inspiration from the mid to late 20th century. Most of the swimwear was RTW pieces made of colorful striped fabrics.

Read on to see the photos and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

Celebrating Retro Fashion

Steinfeld wore a bikini top and high-waist mini shorts showing off her toned abs, defined oblique lines, and cleavage. She wore her long, black hair in a wave and added silver hoop earrings to her look.

This particular set came with a complimentary short-sleeved jacket making it the perfect beach-to-hangout outfit. She spread out some classic vinyl records on the floor including artists like Sade and Nina Simone.

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

More Prints In Drop 2

Steinfeld also included floral prints in her collection with the signature 80s headband. She ensured her makeup reflected the era she was promoting by smoking her eyes lightly and wearing matte nude lipstick. Then, she wore a gold drop earring with big hoops while dressing her full brunette hair to the back.

The floral print set was part of her second drop and she called it the collection's best. It came with matching bottoms framing her athletic body.

Baring Her Washboard Abs

Steinfeld wore a two-piece black outfit to the premiere of her latest TV series, Hawkeye. It showed off her toned abs like the bikinis from her Frankies' collaboration. The outfit consisted of a bandeau top and maxi skirt sculpting her lower body.

The actress admitted that dancing is her favorite workout routine although her father thought her how to kickbox. She also does crunches and other routines. Women's Health Magazine reported her saying,

"It took me so long to get it right, but now, I've been doing it for so long that I didn't think anything of it."

Her Debut In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

The actress expressed her gratitude for being part of such a series as she made her debut in the Marvel cinematic universe. Steinfeld said,

"I can’t believe. so incredibly grateful for this experience and all your love and support towards the show and KB. 💜"

The miniseries didn't renew for a second season despite fans' love for Steinfeld's character Kate Bishop.

