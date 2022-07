Even with Trump making his intentions clear, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has emerged as a potentially strong presidential contender, with many influential conservatives viewing him as the party's best option in 2024.

But conservative voters do not exactly feel that way, according to Newsweek, which reports that most polls suggest Trump would easily beat DeSantis in the GOP primaries.

For example, in a recent Emerson College poll, 56 percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump in the primaries, while just 20 percent said they would back DeSantis.

Similarly, a Yahoo News/YouGov poll put Trump 11 percentage points ahead of DeSantis.