Olney took to Twitter and revealed which team is believed to be the favorites, according to sources he's spoken to around the game.

"There is a perception in some corners of the industry that if Jacob deGrom follows through with what he said in the spring and opts out of his Mets' contract, the Braves will be the favorites to land him," Olney tweeted.

This would be a nightmare scenario for the Mets. The Braves are a division rival. Losing one of their star pitchers is one thing. Losing him to a team in their own division is a different blow entirely.