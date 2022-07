Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection in 2024, but a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll shows that the vast majority of voters would prefer it if he didn't.

As reported by The Hill, 71 percent of respondents in the poll said Biden should not run for a second term, while just 29 percent said he should.

Of those who said Biden shouldn't run again, 45 percent said he should not seek reelection because he is a bad president, a third said he is simply too old, and around one quarter said it is time for a change.